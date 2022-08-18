Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (MVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $337,774.01 and approximately $408.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

