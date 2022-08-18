Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Meridian Mining UK Societas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

