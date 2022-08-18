Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,222 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average of $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

