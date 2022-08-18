Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is South Dakota Investment Council’s 10th Largest Position

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.36. 204,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.57. The stock has a market cap of $465.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

