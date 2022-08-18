Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

