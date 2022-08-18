Metronome Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $18,474.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,363,516 coins and its circulating supply is 14,218,942 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

