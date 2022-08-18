MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Raymond James

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

In related news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MFA Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 277,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.