Michael Celano Purchases 12,000 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,948 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 236,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.