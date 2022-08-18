Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,647,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 140,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,687,134. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

