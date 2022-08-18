MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 71.7% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $111.58 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,712,049 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

