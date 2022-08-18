Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 92.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 52,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $3,937,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 390,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752,310. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.