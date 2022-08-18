Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Popular comprises about 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Popular worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after acquiring an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Popular by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $81.77. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,313. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

