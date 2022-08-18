Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 36,661 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Newell Brands worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 15,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,470. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

