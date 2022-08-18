MKM Partners Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $161.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $163.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 726,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $191,048,000 after buying an additional 72,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

