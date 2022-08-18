MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 275,000 Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRLA stock remained flat at $10.12 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

