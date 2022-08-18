MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 325,000 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.13% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY stock remained flat at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

