MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys 500,000 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Newcourt Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 4.59% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,946,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NCAC remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

