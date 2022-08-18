MMCAP International Inc. SPC Grows Position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 4.35% of Monterey Bio Acquisition worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRY. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTRY stock remained flat at $10.07 on Thursday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.