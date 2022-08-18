MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $5.03 Million in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,794,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,331. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

