MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $9.97 Million in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.96% of HCM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,490,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

