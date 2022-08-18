MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Stock Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.26% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

HIGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

