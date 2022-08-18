MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $13.41 Million Investment in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I makes up approximately 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.15% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,938,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

PPYA remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

