MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 100,000 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.57% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADER. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 651,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,600. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.