MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $7.07 Million Position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MURFU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

MURFU stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading hours on Thursday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

