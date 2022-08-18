MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,356,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 780,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

