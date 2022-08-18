MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance

LBBBU stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

