MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,174.60 and $86.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

