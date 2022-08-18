Modefi Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,747.00 (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $165,747.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

