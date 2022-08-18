Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.