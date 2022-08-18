Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.64

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
