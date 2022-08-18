Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.64

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

