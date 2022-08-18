Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $362.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.43. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

