Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $151.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.