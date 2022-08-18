Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,671 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

