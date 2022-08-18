Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,820 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,713 shares of company stock worth $5,470,374. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

