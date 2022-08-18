Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTDR opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

