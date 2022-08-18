Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

