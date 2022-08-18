Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.1 %

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.