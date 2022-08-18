Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $441,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $422,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $481,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

