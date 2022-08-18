Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.