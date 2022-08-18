Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 48.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

