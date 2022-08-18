Moon Rabbit (AAA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Rabbit has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Moon Rabbit has a market capitalization of $164,432.17 and $62,643.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

Moon Rabbit is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moon Rabbit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Rabbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Rabbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Rabbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

