Morgan Stanley Boosts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $24.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $19.29 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

