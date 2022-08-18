Morgan Stanley Cuts Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target to €67.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

