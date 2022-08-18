Morgan Stanley Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $128.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.69.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $109.58 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

