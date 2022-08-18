Morgan Stanley Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,701. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $550,364 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

