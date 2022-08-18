Morgan Stanley Raises Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $12.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.