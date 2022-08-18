Morgan Stanley Raises Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $12.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPSGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Altus Power Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

