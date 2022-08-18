Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

