MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,961 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
See Also
