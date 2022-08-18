Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day moving average of $223.33. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,743,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

