MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.6% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $723,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $502.49 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

